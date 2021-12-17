Analysts Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Target Price at $514.00

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $514.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $551.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $527.48 and its 200 day moving average is $486.65.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. Pool’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 12.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

