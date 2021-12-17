Analysts Set Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) PT at $69.25

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.75.

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,690. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.67, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,181,000 after purchasing an additional 92,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,393,000 after purchasing an additional 410,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,439,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.