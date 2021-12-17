Analysts Set RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target at $20.20

Shares of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of research firms have commented on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 8,150 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $101,712.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RxSight stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 60,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.28. RxSight has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that RxSight will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

