Analyzing Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) and Its Peers

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SAFT) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Safety Insurance Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Safety Insurance Group pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 17.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million $138.21 million 8.10 Safety Insurance Group Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.61

Safety Insurance Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group. Safety Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Safety Insurance Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Insurance Group Competitors 677 2987 2670 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 15.64%. Given Safety Insurance Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Safety Insurance Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 16.97% 13.32% 5.78% Safety Insurance Group Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Summary

Safety Insurance Group competitors beat Safety Insurance Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

