Analyzing South State (NASDAQ:SSB) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) and South State (NASDAQ:SSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and South State’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies N/A -2,377.99% -74.01% South State 31.07% 11.16% 1.33%

This table compares BM Technologies and South State’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies N/A N/A -$69.22 million N/A N/A South State $1.22 billion 4.50 $120.63 million $6.40 12.29

South State has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BM Technologies and South State, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 South State 0 1 4 0 2.80

BM Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.88%. South State has a consensus target price of $79.84, suggesting a potential upside of 1.48%. Given BM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than South State.

Risk & Volatility

BM Technologies has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South State has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.8% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of South State shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of South State shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

South State beats BM Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. BM Technologies is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, FL.

