AnimalGo Price Tops $0.0459 on Major Exchanges (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $44.40 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.73 or 0.00205933 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

