Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien Sells 25,000 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $56.20 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

