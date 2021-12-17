Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien Sells 25,000 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ ATEX opened at $56.20 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
About Anterix
Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.
Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.