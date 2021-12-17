Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up 2.1% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Anthem by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 7.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Anthem by 15.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 54.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $447.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $451.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.89.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.10.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

