Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Anthem by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Anthem by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.10.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $447.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $418.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.89. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $451.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

