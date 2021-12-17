Antiample Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Antiample has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $91.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.00202757 BTC.

About Antiample

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

