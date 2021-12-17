Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) target price on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.18) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.20) to GBX 1,350 ($17.84) in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,341.11 ($17.72).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,353 ($17.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of £13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,280.50 ($16.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.06). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,401.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,443.03.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.