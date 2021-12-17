APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $22.15 Million Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 468,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,146,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 5.8% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 624,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,866. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

