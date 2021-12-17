AppCoins (APPC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $170,858.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $16.91 million and approximately $170,858.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00199528 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,296,475 coins and its circulating supply is 244,296,474 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

