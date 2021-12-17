AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) & TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Financial Review

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 7.52% 81.94% 27.13% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for TSR and AppYea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

TSR has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TSR and AppYea’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $68.82 million 0.23 -$600,000.00 $2.88 2.82 AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A

TSR has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AppYea shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of TSR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TSR beats AppYea on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

