AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $804.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce sales of $804.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $828.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $786.00 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $749.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.99. AptarGroup has a one year low of $116.67 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,212,000 after purchasing an additional 55,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 36.4% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,826,000 after purchasing an additional 319,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,027 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.