Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP William T. Presley Sells 994 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $162.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $119.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.