Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 3,343,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,390. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $133.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, VP Rafael Bejar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erich Platzer bought 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 306,465 shares of company stock worth $381,426 in the last quarter. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

