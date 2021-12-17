Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,459,000 after buying an additional 7,719,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,967,000 after buying an additional 11,383,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,401,000 after buying an additional 4,713,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after buying an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 178.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

