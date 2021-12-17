Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after buying an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.83 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

