Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 896 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 14,702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after acquiring an additional 172,757 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,953,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Watsco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

WSO stock opened at $313.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.36 and a 12 month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

