Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Shares Gap Down to $11.33

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $10.88. Arbe Robotics shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARBE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbe Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics Ltd will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

