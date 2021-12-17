Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $18,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

