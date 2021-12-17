Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $83.40

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.40 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 85.30 ($1.13), with a volume of 4148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.13).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.03. The company has a market capitalization of £11.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.27.

In related news, insider Matthew Jeffs purchased 15,000 shares of Arcontech Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £18,300 ($24,183.96).

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

