Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
ARNA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.79.
ARNA opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.37.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
