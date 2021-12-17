Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ARNA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.79.

ARNA opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

