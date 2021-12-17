Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARNA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,031,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,197,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 151.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

