ARGA Investment Management LP Has $530,000 Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,316 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 264.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

