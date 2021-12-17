ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 91,500 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,608,000 after buying an additional 187,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,402 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,814,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,917,000 after purchasing an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,603,000 after purchasing an additional 859,480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

