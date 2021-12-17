ARGA Investment Management LP Trims Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 14.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Dollar Tree by 24.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 582,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,789,000 after purchasing an additional 57,984 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $138.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

