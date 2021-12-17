Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 6.3%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 142,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 307,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.50 million and a P/E ratio of -17.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28.

In other Argentina Lithium & Energy news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$175,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,280,150 shares in the company, valued at C$2,281,319.95. Insiders sold 743,295 shares of company stock valued at $398,392 over the last quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

