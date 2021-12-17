Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) Insider Robert Lyne Buys 41,666 Shares

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) insider Robert Lyne purchased 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.20 ($66,075.33).
Shares of ARIX stock opened at GBX 122.67 ($1.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 75.64, a quick ratio of 74.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arix Bioscience plc has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 234 ($3.09). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.30.
Arix Bioscience Company Profile
Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.