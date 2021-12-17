Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) Insider Robert Lyne Buys 41,666 Shares

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) insider Robert Lyne purchased 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.20 ($66,075.33).

Shares of ARIX stock opened at GBX 122.67 ($1.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 75.64, a quick ratio of 74.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arix Bioscience plc has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 234 ($3.09). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.30.

Get Arix Bioscience alerts:

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.