ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 3.1% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 165,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after buying an additional 137,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 129,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $91.87 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.67.

