Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $192.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.51.

AJG opened at $166.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.85 and its 200-day moving average is $150.54. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $171.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

