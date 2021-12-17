Aryacoin (AYA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Aryacoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $19,499.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000138 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

