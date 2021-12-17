Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $122.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,661,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $331.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

