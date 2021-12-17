Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Southern were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,242. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.