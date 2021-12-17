Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $845,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.57. 105,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $174.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.