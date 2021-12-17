Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Amundi bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after buying an additional 415,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,918,000 after buying an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

NYSE:TRV traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,243. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.12 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average of $155.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

