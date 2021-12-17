Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Booking were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded up $41.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,206.50. 5,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,440. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,364.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,298.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,745.50.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.