Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 43,723 Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Overseas Shipholding Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Shares of OSG stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $146.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.