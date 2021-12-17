Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Position Lowered by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Atkore worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Atkore by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATKR opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average is $88.38. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $118.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

