Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 11,294 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 1.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 192,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $1,470,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 72,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.