Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,786 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7,011.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,931,000 after acquiring an additional 296,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

NYSE:GS opened at $397.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.56 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.77. The company has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

