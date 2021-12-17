Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,659 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,240,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,946,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 545.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 315,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 664,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,219,000 after purchasing an additional 229,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $63.13.

