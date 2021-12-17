Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,998 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.