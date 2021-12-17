Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,898 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,432,000 after buying an additional 50,894 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,439,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after buying an additional 484,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $77.59 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.