Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) CEO Purchases $49,999.62 in Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) CEO Lonnie Joe Boyer bought 6,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $49,999.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lonnie Joe Boyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lonnie Joe Boyer purchased 2,180 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $20,012.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $310.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.37. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 666,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 462,804 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter valued at $1,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 375.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter worth about $1,540,000. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.