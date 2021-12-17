Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $433.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $430.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

TEAM stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,683. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.62. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33, a PEG ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 139.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700,132 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $104,536,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

