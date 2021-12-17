AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

AT&T has increased its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 65.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AT&T to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

