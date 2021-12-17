Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,767 shares of company stock valued at $27,983,809. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $231.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

