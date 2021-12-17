Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to post earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,730.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $21.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $23.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $19.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $25.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Barclays cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAR opened at $216.26 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

